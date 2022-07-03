The Goulburn Swans kept their season alive with a demolition of the Southern Cats on a wet Saturday afternoon at Goodhew Park.
The home side came firing out of the blocks and didn't hold back in their 10.11.71 to 4.4.28 Canberra Times Fourth Grade round 12 win and player coach Simon Treloar said it was great to get back to back wins.
"We just want to keep getting better every week," he said.
"It was definitely one of our better games of the year.
"We were hungry for it and wanted it more whereas in other games, we were just switched off at times.
"Every time we conceded a goal today, we were quick to defend and managed to reply pretty quickly.
"We were lucky the rain held off, but it was pretty wet on the wing and there was a puddle out there too."
Although playing finals is still a possibility, albeit slim, Treloar said he would be happy with the season regardless of where they finish on the ladder.
"We just want to keep winning games over the next four weeks, keep playing good footy and see what happens from there.
"The boys are gelling week after week and we just wanted to keep competing all season which we have done."
The Swans sit in sixth spot with four games remaining following the victory.
If they win them all, they play finals and if they lose one, it'll be a waiting game.
Their next challenge will be the Yass Roos at Joe O'Connor Park from 2pm on Saturday, July 9.
