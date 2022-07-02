Finals may not look likely anymore, but the Goulburn Bears youth men are still giving it their all.
Their round 13 Waratah League match against the Inner West Blues at the Goulburn Basketball Stadium on Saturday, July 2 was their latest loss, but it could have been worse with the injury to point guard Buddy Stewart in the third quarter.
Although Bears coach Eddie Teague was frustrated with the 76-69 loss, he said couldn't fault the team's effort nor the enthusiasm.
However, he was concerned with the consistent errors made by his side all season.
"We made too many mistakes and gave away too many turnovers again today.
"We're a young team, we speed up play, but we just didn't control the ball as much as we should have today.
"We're making the same mistakes over and over again and we just need to show some maturity and stop that.
"Right now, we're staying in the games, but if you don't do the little things right, it hurts you."
Going into the season, the goal for the Bears was finals, but the loss pretty much ended their hopes.
Teague has been coaching the club for 38 years now and is still happy with doing the job he loves.
He said he'd continue to do so as long his players gave it their all.
"I've been here for 38 years and have won seven state championships during that time.
"I've coached a lot of the parents of the current squad too
"This is a tough league and since we have a young side, I tell the players that we may not win a lot of games, but if we're competitive every game, I'll be happy."
Jack Pocock was the top scorer for the Bears with 24 points.
The loss moves the Goulburn Bears into the bottom three on the ladder with three wins and nine losses.
The Shoalhaven Tigers are their next assignment at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre on Saturday, July 9.
Meanwhile, the Goulburn Bears women had a week off, but will take on the Canberra Nationals Academy at the Belconnen Basketball Stadium on Saturday, July 9.
