Two young footballers have received Ray Harvey funding.
Caolan Hazell, 13, and Holly Doggett, 15, both received $300 during the presentation at the Civic Centre on Tuesday, June 21.
Caolan's father Rob Hazell said it was great to receive the money, but that wasn't the most important thing.
"The funding will probably only pay for a week's worth of petrol, but it's not about that," Hazell said.
"It's about being recognised as one of the children in town who deserve the support.
"He's worked really hard and sacrificed a lot to be where he's at."
The West Ham supporter who idolises the likes of former Socceroo Tim Cahill has represented the Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) u11 and u/13 sides, currently plays for the Camden Tigers u14s NPL Youth League Team and captained the u13s Southern Branch Association Youth League (AYL) team last year.
The Mulwaree High School was also selected for the Talent Support Program (TSP) since he was 10-years-old and the AYL when he was 11.
For Holly, her father Brandon Doggett said the funing would go towards the cost of transport and fees to play in Canberra.
"She's part of another scholarship which gets her into the US college system," Doggett said.
The Goulburn High School student who idolises Matildas Sam Kerr and Chloe Logarzo started playing the sport when she was five because Doggett was involved with the STFA.
"I'm heavily involved with the Stags Football Club and the STFA and she wanted to have a kick around," Doggett said.
"It progressed from there."
Holly watches a lot of English Premier League and goes to watch as many Matildas matches as she can.
The STFA representative player since 2017 and TSP representative since 2019 currently plays for the Gungahlin United Football Club in the National Premier League Capital Football.
