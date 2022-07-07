Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn Table Tennis Club's summer competition finishes

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
July 7 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The A Grade winners Gerard Gray and Mark Soley. Photos: Supplied.

It's been a great ride, but the Goulburn Table Tennis Club's summer competition has concluded.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.