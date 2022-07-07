It's been a great ride, but the Goulburn Table Tennis Club's summer competition has concluded.
In the A-Grade competition, The Eighty Eights consisting of Mark Soley, Gerard Gray, Johnny Fang and Daniel Tsai were the winners while the Rabbitohs consisting of Michael Turner and Robert McIntosh came second.
The final score was 3-2.
In the B-Grade team, the Pies, consisting of Peter Trama and Simon McDonald took out the win while the runners up were the Dockers consisting of Chising Chung, Tony McWhirter and Jamie Miles.
The final score was 6-3.
The club said there were some fantastic matches to watch throughout the season and all played in a competitive and respectful manner.
The next event at the club will be its open day on Sunday, July 10 from 10am to 12.30pm.
Mothers, fathers, kids, beginners and experienced players are welcome.
Bats and balls will be provided, while there will also be morning tea and soft drinks for the kids.
There is plenty of parking available and there is no need to book.
