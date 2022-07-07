Police issue timely warning after rise in vehicle thefts

Police are reminding residents lock up their vehicles following a series of car thefts in Goulburn.
Inspector Matt Donoghue said there had been a number of cars stolen in recent time and police were "following up lines of enquiry."
Advertisement
"We are doing everything we can," he said.
ALSO READ:
He declined to comment in detail on the thefts. However social media posts in the past week have reported cars stolen in Bradfordville and other parts of the city.
Police are urging people to never leave keys in the ignition while the car is unattended, even for a short time.
Other tips include:
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.