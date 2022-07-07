Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Police investigate spate of vehicle thefts in Goulburn

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated July 7 2022 - 6:24am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police issue timely warning after rise in vehicle thefts

Police are reminding residents lock up their vehicles following a series of car thefts in Goulburn.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.