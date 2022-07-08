If there's one message you should take away from NAIDOC Week, it's making use of ingredients in your own backyard.
That's the view of Wiradjuri and Southern Tablelands artist Jodie Munday who is preparing to host workshops across the Upper Lachlan Shire in addition to running a weaving workshop in Goulburn.
Ms Munday said caring for the environment had benefits far beyond the visual.
"It's special for me to be able to share my knowledge of what country can give us especially with cooking," he told the Post.
"Kangaroo and emu are some of the highest protein meats in the world. A lot of people don't realise the health benefits of things you can get from your own environment.
"There are so many benefits and it's really positive to start seeing it take off around the country. The bistro in the Crookwell Hotel uses a lot of native ingredients and it's really nice."
Ms Munday's exhibition 'Fight or Flight' will be held in Gunning and Taralga later in 2022.
Supported by the K2W link, which aims to restore country, culture and communities in the Great Eastern Ranges, 'Fight or Flight' is composed of workshops seeking to raise awareness of how fragile native flora and fauna are.
"It's looking at native plants and animals and their environments, habitats and ecosystems and how they're actually being affected by environmental damage or rubbish," she explained.
"It also explores what the future looks like, to raise awareness of these animals and native plants and what they are facing.
"Are we going to be left in a place where our grandchildren will learn what a koala or platypus is because they see it in an encyclopedia or can they walk around in the bush and actually see one?
"In one of the works I've done there is a galah that looks like it's about to land in a tree but it also looks like it's taking off.
"It's up to viewers to decide if the animal is in flight, a happy little galah, or is it actually in fight mode because there is no food, freedom or ecosystem left?"
Ms Munday is hosting the Women's Weaving Circle on Saturday (July 9) from 1pm to 4pm at the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery. You can book places here.
If you would like to see more of her work you can follow Cr8tive Art on Facebook.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
