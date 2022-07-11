It was feisty and the crowd vocalised, but the Goulburn Bulldogs weren't able to get across the line against the West Belconnen Warriors.
The match at the Goulburn Workers Arena on Sunday, July 10 was tight throughout and the first half saw the home side trail 4-6.
Bulldogs player coach Tyson Greenwood said he told his side to focus on the basics at the main break.
"The first half was very close," Greenwood said.
"It was a very slippery track, so we concentrated on holding the ball and getting through our sets."
However, two early tries in the second half to the Warriors proved to be the difference.
The Bulldogs pushed with all their might in the back end of the match, but weren't able to come up trumps, losing 16-10.
Greenwood said he felt nothing separated the two sides and he expected it too.
"It's always pretty competitive against the Warriors," he said.
"We had a good crack today and showed a lot of passion out on the field.
"Although we didn't get the win in the end, I thought it could have gone either way.
"I thought our attitude was very good in the second half, but we convert that attitude into points."
Coaching can be frustrating at times, but the forward said he felt privileged to lead such a great group.
"They're a really good bunch of boys," he said.
"Nobody's here messing around, they're all having a good crack."
The loss means they are now a win and a half away from a top four spot and Greenwood said making finals was still the goal, just like the start of the season.
The Goulburn Bulldogs next play the Yass Magpies at Walker Park from 3pm on Saturday, July 16.
