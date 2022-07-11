A Goulburn couple's milestone wedding anniversary has been elevated by the revelation they'd won $100,000 in a recent Lucky Lotteries draw.
The Southern Tablelands residents won the guaranteed 1st Prize of $100,000 in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10603, drawn Friday July 1.
Their entry also won a $2,000 consolation prize, bolstering their total windfall to $102,000. The beaming grandparents were already aware of their good fortune before speaking to The Lott officials this morning.
"I am still so excited!" the winning grandfather cheered.
"I went to scan my ticket at First Inland City Newsagency on our wedding anniversary - they triple checked the ticket.
"All of a sudden, they confirmed our instant and incredible windfall. All I could say was bull***t!
"I have been playing Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot for years. It made my day! You hear about it happening to other people but you never think it could happen to you.
"After visiting the outlet, I came home to share the winning news with my wife. "When she saw me walk in, she asked me if I was okay and told me that I looked like s**t.
"I laughed and told her it was good news - 'We've won $100,000!'.
"'Don't start with that rot', she laughed back at me.
"It took a little while for it to sink in. We don't have any plans for our prize as yet, but I think we'll be sharing with our kids and grandkids!"
The winning entry of 10 consecutive numbers was purchased at First Inland City Newsagency, Shop B, 140-144 Auburn Street, Goulburn.
Owner Jeanine Chatfield said the team and customers were over the moon to hear they'd sold a 1st Prize winning Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot ticket.
"Our customers having been coming in-store to check their tickets, hoping they're the lucky winner!" she said.
"It's creating a spectacular environment instore.
"This is our second time this year selling a 1st Prize winning Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot ticket.
"Our customers are saying that good things come in threes, so hopefully we'll be able bless one of our customers with another 1st Prize winning ticket.
"Congratulations to our customer from the team at First Inland City Newsagency team."
