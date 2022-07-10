Many Goulburn residents ran into an unexpected but well-known face over the weekend.
Guy Sebastian passed through Goulburn as part of his 500km charity walk from Wagga Wagga to Sydney.
The walk, Step Change for Mental Health, is raising funds to put Australian kids through an in-school mental health program.
Councillor Daniel Strickland caught up with Mr Sebastian on Friday.
"It was a great opportunity to drop by and say g'day to Guy and commend him on his walk," Cr Strickland said.
"I also spoke about some of the work that we do locally, we have Headspace and Mission Australia and we're working with lots of young people across our community."
In May 2021, a 12-year-old girl from Wagga Wagga went for a walk and took her own life as a result of an incident of online bullying. Unfortunately, this story is not isolated.
The Sebastian Foundation wants to make sure all young Australians are given the opportunity to learn the psychological skills that will enable them to best cope with life's challenges.
The Sebastian Foundation supports an in-school, peer-to-peer program, Open Parachute, that uses clinically validated, research based, psychological skills-building exercises to boost resilience, self-awareness, and social responsibility in youth.
Joined by Tim Freeburn, the pair were in Goulburn from Thursday evening to Saturday, stopping at venues including the Hibernian Hotel.
"It was great that they chose Goulburn to stop off in and they've been very approachable to the Goulburn community," Cr Strickland said.
"It's pretty cool that Goulburn people have been able to have a bit of a Guy Sebastian experience, he's been more than happy to stop for photos with people."
Every $30 raised as Mr Sebastian and Mr Freeburn walk will enable another child to participate in the program.
Locally, the team at Ampol Service Station have also been raising money for the Sebastian Foundation.
As part of the Sebastian Foundation Ampol Campaign, the Goulburn team alone have raised $9500.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
