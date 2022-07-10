Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Guy Sebastian stops through Goulburn on 500km charity walk from Wagga Wagga to Sydney

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated July 10 2022 - 6:31am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Freeburn, Councillor Daniel Strickland, Guy Sebastian and Cooper Strickland. Photo: Supplied.

Many Goulburn residents ran into an unexpected but well-known face over the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.