Investigations are underway into the cause of a train derailment at Gunning on the weekend.
A freight train derailed in Gunning, between Goulburn and Yass Junction in the early hours of Sunday, July 10, an ARTC spokesman confirmed.
Advertisement
The Goulburn Post understands it was carrying grain and derailed on its northbound journey.
"ARTC maintenance and repair crews have been onsite to assess damage to the track," the spokesman said.
"More than 3,000 concrete sleepers will need to be replaced in addition to a significant amount of rail that will need to be replaced or repaired.
"Emergency works will include inspecting and repairing the track as well as removal of the damaged train over the next week."
ALSO READ:
The restoration work is expected to start on the morning of Tuesday, July 12.
The Authority has advised of additional traffic on Gunning roads and the need to house workers in town.
"ARTC has been able to operate a restricted service on the down main but train services will be delayed in both directions until the restoration work can be completed," the spokesman said.
"A period of no train services will be in place between 7am and 7pm commencing Tuesday, July 12 until restoration works are completed."
"We thank the community and our customers for their patience during this period."
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.