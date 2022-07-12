Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Report shows recent Goulburn homeowners could save over $100,000 over life of loan

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated July 12 2022 - 8:04am, first published 3:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There may be some light at the end of the tunnel for Goulburn residents who purchased their home in the past three years with research suggesting a refinance could save you thousands.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.