Felicity Apps is the newest candidate to be in the running for the title of 2022 Lilac Queen.
Currently working as a senior property manager at Ray White, Ms Apps wants to become more involved in the Goulburn community.
"I have young children so I want to show them that you can do anything you really want to and inspire them," she said.
Ms Apps will be fundraising for Convoy For Kids, her family has participated in the Convoy for Kids parade for the past several years.
"About seven years ago a friend of mine's son passed away from an illness," she said.
"I was pregnant at the time and it hit home pretty hard, I'd hate to be put in that position with my own children."
The Lilac Queen candidate said she was primarily planning to fundraise through social media, she has set up a Facebook page under the name 'Felicity Apps for Lilac Queen 2022' as well as an Instagram account.
Ms Apps has already raised the $1000 needed to be in the running, with whoever is able to raise the most money crowned Lilac Queen.
The 34-year-old had originally planned to run for Lilac Queen last year but couldn't due to family commitments.
"I'm probably one of the more mature candidates, but you're never too old," she said.
Now with the support of her family, friends and colleagues she's determined to give it a shot.
"I know that there are commitments that you need to make once you become a queen and it's definitely something that I'm interested in," she said.
"I have some very fond memories from when I was when I was a child, I remember the parades were a lot bigger back then.
"If I was to win and get involved in the committee I'd love to return it to its former glory because I think any person that you know who is 30 or over remembers how big those parades were, and it's probably a childhood highlight when you're growing up in Goulburn," Ms Apps said.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
