Goulburn's public schools were only semi-prepared for the force that hit them 60 years ago this week.
Up to 1400 catholic school students flooded their classrooms, after a public meeting endorsed historic strike action.
Advertisement
The now famous Goulburn catholic school strike of July, 1962 started over a substandard toilet block at Our Lady of Mercy Preparatory School in Bourke Street. But it became a flashpoint in a wider debate about State aid for catholic schools.
READ MORE:
Garry Dutaillis was 10 at the time and a student at Saint Patrick's Technical School.
"(On July 16, 1962) we were marched down to Bourke Street Public School," he said.
"We were put in Garry Player's class upstairs but a lot of the kids had a big long holiday because there were not enough places in the schools for them."
While his father, Bill, had advance knowledge of the strike, it came as a surprise to the youngster. Nevertheless, the children took it in their stride. Only later did Mr Dutaillis realise the week's full significance.
The NSW Department of Education had demanded the toilet block's upgrade toilet block since 1957, according to Michael Hogan's The Catholic Campaign for State Aid. In 1961 the Department withheld a 'certificate of efficiency' for the facility until it could be assured of the work.
Goulburn City Council also weighed in and threatened fines if the toilets weren't upgraded.
Without the necessary funds, Bishop John Cullinane and deputy mayor, Brian Keating, a catholic parishioner, took a stand. The issue gathered momentum, involving the city's movers and shakers, and ended with a public vote endorsing week-long strike action for all catholic schools.
As Hogan explained: "It had changed from a protest about bureaucratic harassment to a symbolic protest over state aid."
Their point was that if the government couldn't fund vital infrastructure at the city's Catholic schools, it should absorb them into the public system.
Advertisement
"Last Monday's meeting decided on this course to impress on the government of the day, and the general public, that the contribution being made to education by the catholic schools and the financial saving to the State," a July 12, 1962 letter to parents from the parish priest stated.
Parents were advised if the public school could not enrol their child, "not to say or do anything which might embarrass authorities or disturb the children already there." The children should also take cut lunches, "so as not to overtax the tuckshops."
The Goulburn Evening Post reported that "the prophets of gloom who predicted strife and anger as hundreds of displaced catholic children tried to find places in crowded public schools were proved wrong by an outstanding spirit of cooperation, good neighbourliness and cheerful acceptance of a difficult situation."
Nevertheless, about half the students had a week off school.
Goulburn became the centre of national press coverage and in time, OLMP secured a new toilet block. The strike is widely recognised as a turning point in the quest to secure state aid.
Advertisement
Canberra-Goulburn director of catholic education, Ross Fox, said the strike was incredibly significant in highlighting the governments' role in the sector.
"It was part of a long-term advocacy but was such a prominent event in the life of Australia in (stressing) that the governments should support parents' right to choose the type of education for their children," he said.
"...It was about a sense of justice. These people were salt of the earth citizens who held to a high principle that their children deserved government support. It was about choosing the best for them."
Mr Fox said there was no doubt that catholic schools were better funded than decades ago. However "there was still an argument that the disparity in funding between government and non-government schools had not been addressed."
Regulatory requirements and ageing infrastructure continued to be a challenge and required ongoing funding, he said. Nevertheless, catholic schools were providing high quality education.
Advertisement
"We'll continue to be vigilant," Mr Fox said of the challenges.
The Canberra/Goulburn education office hopes to celebrate the strike's 60th anniversary later in the year. It will likely coincide with the re-opening of Sts Peter and Paul's Cathedral, following an extensive restoration.
The wider precinct's restoration includes adaptive re-use of the old toilet block, which reflects the ravages of time.
Do you have something to say about this issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the Goulburn Post
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.