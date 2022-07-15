Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Goulburn's Wakefield Park weighs up next step after court decision

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated July 15 2022 - 5:57am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wakefield Park raceway on Braidwood Road has cancelled events following a court's noise ruling. Photo supplied.

Wakefield Park management has branded a court decision over its continued operations as "fundamentally unworkable" and "non-sensical."

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.