Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Disruptions for XPT trains between Sydney and Melbourne

Updated July 14 2022 - 6:55am, first published 1:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
XPT train services between Sydney and Melbourne are suffering major disruptions following a freight derailment south of Goulburn at the weekend.

NSW TrainLink is advising customers that XPT services between Sydney and Melbourne continue to be significantly disrupted following a freight train derailment on the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.