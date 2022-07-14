Disruptions for XPT trains between Sydney and Melbourne

NSW TrainLink is advising customers that XPT services between Sydney and Melbourne continue to be significantly disrupted following a freight train derailment on the weekend.
The derailment at Gunning, between Goulburn and Yass, in the early hours of Sunday, July 10 caused extensive damage to the rail line.
The Australian Rail Track Corporation, which manages the line, is working to repair around nine kilometres of track, with initial investigations identifying around 7000 concrete sleepers that need to be replaced.
The ARTC has indicated it will take a number of days for the line to be fully restored, with freight and passenger services being restricted during that time.
NSW TrainLink customers planning to travel by rail in the next few days should be aware their journey will be affected and may need to make alternative travel arrangements.
XPT services between Sydney and Melbourne will be significantly disrupted, and customers should expect some delays and cancellations.
Road coaches are being brought in to replace services between Sydney and Melbourne where possible, although the number of services will be limited due to the high demand following damage caused by recent widespread weather events.
NSW TrainLink is attempting to contact booked customers to provide as much notice as possible and help them make alternative travel arrangements where possible.
Customers can call 13 22 32 to change their reservation with transfer fees being waived. Customers should check travel alerts onTransportnsw.info for up-to-date information and avoid or delay non-essential travel where possible.
NSW TrainLink apologises for the inconvenience and thanks customers for their patience during this time.
