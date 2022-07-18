Men arrested to face drugs charges after highway stop

Two men have been charged with drug supply, following a vehicle stop near Murrumbateman.
At around 11.20am on Sunday, July 17, officers attached to the Yass Highway Patrol detected a Mitsubishi SUV allegedly travelling at 70km/h in a 50km/h zone along the Barton Highway.
Officers pulled the vehicle over and the driver, a 38-year-old man, was subject to a roadside breath test and drug test. It will be alleged he returned a positive reading to methamphetamine; the results of which will undergo further analysis.
Soon after, the driver fled the scene on foot, before his passenger - a man aged 42 - allegedly became violent towards police as he also attempted to flee.
The passenger was arrested after a short struggle.
During a search of the SUV, police seized a substance believed to be methylamphetamine, MDMA, a blank passport, passport photos, six mobile phones, several credit cards and driver's licences in various names, cash, electronic scales, and more than 1kg of a crystal substance in bottle which will undergo further analysis.
The driver was located walking along Dundoos Drive, Murrumbateman, about 1.45pm. He was arrested after a foot pursuit.
Both men were taken to Yass Police Station, where the younger man was charged with six offences:
He was also issued infringement notices for exceeding the speed limit, and drive whilst unlicensed.
The older man was charged with seven offences:
Both men were refused bail to appear in Goulburn Local Court on Monday, July 18.
