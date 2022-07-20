Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Collector Wind Farm Community Fund Applications now open

By Upper Lachlan Shire Council
July 20 2022 - 11:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Collector Wind Farm Community Fund has opened for applications. Photo: Upper Lachlan Shire Council.

Upper Lachlan Shire Council advises that the Collector Wind Farm Community Fund has opened for applications as of 9.00am on Monday July 18, 2022 and close at 5.00pm on Friday August 12, 2022.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.