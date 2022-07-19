A chance trip to Luna Park in the early 1950s proved fortuitous for Pat and Brian Spilsbury.
Pat was there with her friend, Bonnie, when they encountered two dashing sailors. One was Brian Spilsbury and the other was his friend, Pat. The spark was lit and relationships blossomed, Pat married Bonnie and Brian married Pat in Glebe in 1952.
Advertisement
"Every nice girl loves a sailor," Pat quipped this week.
READ MORE:
On July 4, Pat and Brian celebrated 70 years of marriage. Just over a week prior, Brian also marked his 90th birthday. Both are deeply involved in the Goulburn community.
They were 18 and 20 respectively when they met in the early 1950s. Brian then served on HMAS Anzac in Korea before returning to Sydney and marriage.
"I thought he was very nice and attentive," she said.
The couple lived at Glebe, where Pat grew up. Her grandfather was a stonemason who built a pub and terraces in the suburb. Pat's family lived in one of the terraces and after their wedding, the new couple moved into one of them, next door to her parents.
They raised four children - Brian junior, Kim, Jill and Sharon. Brian started working at the Shell oil refinery at Granville following his navy service.
After the children went to school, Pat worked in hospitality, with catering contracts at the Royal Easter Show, speedway, Wentworth Park and many others. Tired of working for other people, she studied Hospitality at TAFE and the couple started their own catering business.
Every Sunday they catered for soccer fixtures at Wentworth Park. There were also the greyhound meetings, Highland Games and later, RSL clubs.
Brian and Pat moved to Granville but then decided on a change of pace and shifted to Ballina where they built a house. Seeing a gap in seniors' education, they founded University of the Third Age (U3A) Ballina/Byron, which covered a broad area.
Pat was also Ballina Friendship Club president and a Red Cross member.
There they stayed for 20 years until the early 2000s by which time Brian junior had bought a property at Goulburn.
Advertisement
"He asked us to come down for a while and see how we liked it. We loved it so we sold up and moved," Pat said.
In Goulburn they put their skills to good use. Fourteen years ago they founded U3A Goulburn. Today it operates out of the former Bourke Street council depot and has 30 courses.
"We're very proud of it," Pat said.
She was named Goulburn's senior of the year in 2009 and more recently, sat on a working party giving input into the new performing arts centre. Brian was also on the Goulburn Club's committee and organised art shows.
Plans for a birthday and anniversary celebration went awry after family members contracted COVID. But last week their daughter arranged for them to have Christmas in July at Parliament House. Another celebration will be held when the weather improves.
Advertisement
As for the secret to a long and happy marriage, Pat said she and Brian were "obviously very compatible."
"We are great friends and you need that to have a great marriage," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.