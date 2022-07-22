Hey mate, can you tell me how to get to Bred-albain?
Ever had some out-of-towners ask you for directions or for where to find a certain pie shop in one of our many villages only to butcher its pronunciation beyond recognition?
Advertisement
With so many arrivals to the Southern Highlands and Tablelands, there's going to be some guesswork going on when it comes to newfound surroundings.
Australia is blessed with some beautiful place names, many of which are derived from Aboriginal words and localities.
Throw in some names transported from Britain and Ireland and you inevitably come up with tongue-twisting locales.
Here are the top mispronounced place names across the region. If you think we've missed somewhere let us know by sending an email to dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Berrima
Pronounced: Berra-mah
Origin: Aboriginal, meaning 'to the south'
Luckily the Southern Highlands is relatively straightforward when it comes to place names but the historic town of Berrima suffers its fair share of butchering.
Even I, a recent arrival, instantly tense up when someone says 'Be-reeeema'.
Fans of the Simpsons might recognise the classic "Show-der?' It's 'chow-da', say it right!" scene. Mispronunciation of Berrima gives me the same vibes.
Goulburn
Pronounced: Goal-bn
Origin: Named for British Statesman Henry Goulburn (1784-1856)
This might be a funny one to include on this list but people still manage to get it wrong.
Advertisement
I've heard 'Ghoul-burn' as well as 'Goal-borne' which baffles me.
What about you, what's the worst butchering of Goulburn you've ever heard?
Breadalbane
Pronounced: Bred-al-ben
Origin: Suspected to be named after a place in Scotland by 19th century settler and politician James Chisholm (1806-1888).
Advertisement
This quaint locality in the Upper Lachlan Shire doesn't tend to get many visitors but it's still worth pointing out that it's not pronounced 'bred-albain'.
Wingecarribee Shire
Pronounced: Win-ge-carra-bee
Origin: Aboriginal, probably Dharawal. First recorded by Governor Lachlan Macquarie (1792-1824). Meaning 'a flight of birds' or 'waters to reside beside'.
Quite an elegant name for the Southern Highlands, famous for having the council of the same name suspended until 2024. Read all about that one here.
Advertisement
This is a hard one to spell and there are many ways to attempt to pronounce it however it can be simply broken up into four parts.
It's not 'whinge-carry-bee' or 'whin-ja-ka-rye-bee' or even 'whinge-carib'.
Tarago
Pronounced: Tara-go
Origin: Possibly an Aboriginal word meaning 'country'.
Advertisement
I have only stopped doing this recently but this one is short and sweet, get rid of the long 'a'.
My mind instantly went to the legendary Toyota people mover but it's not pronounced the same way.
Avoca
Pronounced: A-vo-cah
Origin: Irish, meaning 'great estuary', despite not being by the sea. The village is named after Avoca Beach on the Central Coast which makes more sense.
Advertisement
The longer this article goes on the more foolish I appear but we are past the point of no return.
I used to pronounce Avoca - 'avo-car'. Kind of like the fruit responsible for locking millennials out of the housing market.
For those who don't know, Avoca is a beautiful tiny village you pass through on the way to Nowra, surrounded by rolling green hills.
Bonus round - spelling
Hill Top
Advertisement
I have made this mistake including, to my everlasting shame, in the Southern Highland News paper.
It's two words apparently, not one. Not that I can remember.
My sincere apologies to residents of this fine northern village.
Hilltop.
Wait, that's right yeah?
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Advertisement
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands with probably too much focus on local sport. Contact me at dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.