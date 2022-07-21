The nation's peak motor sports body is joining forces lobbying the state government over Wakefield Park's future.
Motor Sports Australia chief executive, Eugene Arocca, said the organisation would write to NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and sports minister, Stuart Ayres, highlighting the raceway's importance and the need to invest more in the industry.
Advertisement
"We'll mount a significant campaign around why this track needs to survive and become sustainable," he said.
READ MORE:
His comments came in response to the NSW Land and Environment Court's July 13 ruling, which limited the circuit's operation following noise complaints.
"It's a disappointing outcome for the venue and motorsports in NSW, which is the biggest participant state," Mr Arocca said.
"We'll be highlighting the fact that the State made a significant financial bid for the grand prix, which I believe was many millions of dollars. It beggars belief that they could not support Wakefield Park and invest in more grassroots venues in the state."
Mr Arocca, a lawyer, said he respected the court's decision but hoped the council, Wakefield Park, residents and the state government could strike a negotiated solution.
At the same time, Goulburn Mulwaree Council has written to the Premier and state ministers for planning, sports and tourism seeking "urgent meetings" about Wakefield Park aspects.
"These include planning around motor sport facilities, regional development and tourism, environmental noise management, and business diversification opportunities focused on the development of emerging automotive technology," a council statement read.
"Goulburn Mulwaree Council and (Wakefield owners) Benalla Auto Club's board of directors have committed to working together in order to find a fair and balanced means of ensuring the facility's survival, support the wider business community, and meet the needs of nearby residents."
The parties have met several times about the court ruling, which Mayor Peter Walker said were aimed at "identifying alternative approval pathways and mechanisms that allowed the facility's gates to remain open."
The court handed down stricter conditions than those issued by the council in July, 2021. Benalla Auto Club appealed the council's decision in the Land and Environment Court.
Advertisement
Now it is operating under the terms of a 1993 consent, which limited events to four per month. Once this number is exceeded, it will trigger the court's consent, which operators say is 'unworkable.' In part, it means 30 events annually that can't exceed 95 decibels.
Mr Arocca said the circuit could not survive on that number of events.
Mayor Peter Walker said the council was seeking clarity, via the state ministers, on the definitions of an event and activity under the court's consent. He pointed out that while the Braidwood Road facility hosted race meetings, it also held driver training and many other 'activities.'
Wakefield Park was also chasing this clarity through legal channels.
The mayor would not be drawn on whether the council would ask ministers to declare Wakefield a sports precinct.
Advertisement
"Everything is on the table," he said.
Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman will help facilitate the meetings.
Cr Walker said he would represent all of the community, including Wakefield's neighbouring residents, in the talks.
ALSO READ: Men facing drug supply charges
He told The Post he hadn't been contacted by residents but had fielded calls from Sydney based operators that used Wakefield Park, who were concerned about the impact.
Nevertheless, he called on everyone to conduct discussions in a "respectful manner."
Advertisement
"The abuse and bullying directed towards residents is abhorrent, and should be condemned by all those who seek an amicable resolution to this matter," he said.
Mr Arocca said the circuit needed more like four events a week.
"There is an element of unrealism by the court in making its decision as a result of complaints by a number of residents," he said.
"It does not recognise the true value of the motorsports industry from not just a social and community viewpoint, but as an economic driver."
He argued the industry generated $8.6 billion annually nationwide. While NSW had just two motor-racing circuits, including Sydney Motorsports Park and Wakefield, it had the highest participation rate of all the states.
Advertisement
In this respect, Wakefield's loss "would be difficult to cover."
However Mr Arocca said it was essential that residents were thoroughly consulted and did not doubt they had "legitimate concerns."
He believed Wakefield was something of a "test case" for others in respect of where racetracks should be built and the noise controls.
"I don't think this is the end of the world and I believe a negotiated outcome will be achieved," Mr Arocca said.
"I do believe a negotiated outcome will be achieved that's important to NSW and I do hope commonsense and rational logic overcome all the problems that are currently there...If not, we will continue our campaign."
Advertisement
Do you have something to say about this issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the Goulburn Post
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.