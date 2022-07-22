'It opens so many doors': Goulburn early education award winner praises profession

Excelling at a brand new job while raising three kids would be beyond most but Goulburn early learning educator Maddison Lord has been taking it in her stride.
Ms Lord recently won the Regional Educator of the Year for Goulburn and Southern Tablelands at the Excellence in Family Day Care Awards 2022.
The mother of three only joined Goulburn Family Day Care in 2019 and said the last three years had been a challenging but rewarding three years.
"I think it's (the award) good for every early learning professional at the moment," she told the Post.
"Especially going through COVID, it was very isolating. We worked through unless we actually had COVID.
"Early childhood opens a lot of doors. I didn't do anything related to the area prior to this so I did my Cert III while I worked as well as raising three kids.
"I've got really good families behind me so it was a nice surprise. I'm actually finishing up so it was a nice way to see me out."
Ms Lord, who is farewelling her job for family health reasons, said she remains passionate about early childhood learning and implored government as well as new recruits to help boost what she described as a flexible career.
"We need more people," she said.
"I personally think the government needs to help us get more people. For anyone who wants to start in early childhood, it opens so many doors. There are so many different career options and pathways.
"This has been really handy because I've been able to raise my kids while also learn professionally."
Goulburn Family Day Care is always on the lookout for passionate educators. If you are interested you can send them an email via familydaycare@anglicare.com.au
