Ryder Edwards continues to excel in basketball.
The Moss Vale Magic u16 player's latest achievement came when he took part in the u16s Australian Junior Championships in Perth on July 3-10.
The Trinity Catholic College student qualified for the tournament by being selected in the NSW country team after taking part in several trial weekends.
His side played eight games over seven days and came away with four wins and four losses.
Despite failing to go through to the top four play offs by a single point in the pool stage, Ryder said he was still stoked with how the week panned out.
"Our team performed really well over the duration of the tournament playing against the best teams from all over the country," Ryder said.
He also said he gained a lot out of the experience.
"The level of talent Australia has is amazing," he said.
"I've made some really good friends from the team and hope to play with the boys again in the future.
"It was an experience I will never forget."
Ryder said there were a lot of people he wanted to thank because they helped him become the best basketballer he could be.
"My teammates have been a great bunch of boys to play and live with and I want to thank my coaches and manager for their guidance and support," he said.
"I also want to thank the Moss Vale Basketball Association and my family for the support."
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
