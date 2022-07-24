If you have been curious about your family history, let August be the month to inspire you to take action.
August is National Family History Month and to celebrate Goulburn Mulwaree Library is holding a series of lunchtime talks and one-on-one workshops on how to research your ancestors.
Advertisement
Goulburn Mulwaree Library manager Erin Williams said she was looking forward to celebrating the month and sharing resources with the community.
"Goulburn and surrounds have such a rich history, full of fascinating people and stories," she said.
Bungonia and District Historical Society secretary Anne Wiggan said the month was a great reason to get in touch with your local historical society.
There are historical societies in most towns around Goulburn including Crookwell, Marulan, Windellama, Bungonia, Taralga, and Tarago.
Ms Wiggan also recommended looking through the historical records at the Rocky Hill War Memorial and Museum and Goulburn Station.
"The museum also has records of all the Aboriginal people who signed up to fight in WWI," Ms Wiggan said.
If you are Aboriginal, Ms Wiggan recommended contacting the Pejar Local Aboriginal Land Council or if you're not based in Goulburn, your closest Aboriginal organisation.
At Goulburn Mulwaree Library, events will take place each week throughout the month.
During the last week of Family History Month, Goulburn Mulwaree Library will offer one-to-one chats about individual family history research.
Find out how to get started, get some guidance on solving a tricky mystery in your genealogy, or learn more about what's available at the library to assist with your research.
"Family history research is one of the best ways to connect with our past and keep our history alive, and the thrill of the chase can be very exciting too," Ms Williams said.
Advertisement
Bookings are essential for all the events throughout the month, and can be made via the library's website: https://gmlib.co/events or by contacting the library on 4823 4435.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.