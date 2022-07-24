Tuesday, August 4 at midday: Wendy Gallagher, senior advisor with the State Archives andRecords Authority of NSW, shares what's new in the State Archives. Wendy will delve into lesser-known resources like Probate Packets and Correspondence Files, and explain the use of Collection Searching and Online Indexes to find these resources.

Tuesday, August 9 at midday: Ruth Graham, CEO of the Society of Australian Genealogists, will provide insight into researching UK-based ancestors through the discovery of her London heritage and their journey to New South Wales in her talk, 'Searching for Little Dorrit'.

Tuesday, August 16 at 12.30pm: The library's own, Peta Luck, has teamed up with Queanbeyan local studies librarian, Brigid Whitbread, to explore the resources available to house history researchers. Their talk on 'House and Building History Research', will combine the use of social and built history resources, they will also share some personal stories along the way.