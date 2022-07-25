"Playing in the NRL is something every footballer wants to do."
That's what Tom Hazelton told The Post after debuting for the Cronulla Sharks earlier this year and that is something he will definitely be doing more of in the future.
Advertisement
The 23-year-old from Goulburn recently signed on for an extra two years with the club and will also be elevated into the Shark's top 30 from 2023.
READ ALSO:
Following the announcement, the 198cm forward told Cronulla Sharks Media what the good news meant to him.
"I've been here for five years now," Hazelton said.
"It's been a bit bumpy at times with a few injuries and COVID-19, but it's exciting to be a part of it here at the Sharks for the next few years."
The Goulburn Bulldogs junior also explained how supportive Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon was to him.
"At the start of pre-season, he [Fitzgibbon] hadn't even seen me play footy, but he's helped me a lot along the way," Hazelton said.
"He's given me little ways to improve my game and even outside of footy as well.
"He's all about being a good person as much as being a good player and I've also taken that on board."
Hazelton has only played one game for the Sharks so far, but isn't too fussed with the lack of game time at the moment.
"If I get more games this season, then that's good," he said to Sharks Media.
"Obviously that's what you want to do, but whatever role I have to play for the boys to get them ready for games, I'm happy to do that as well."
In the meantime, Tom Hazelton is playing for the Newtown Jets in the Knock-On Effect NSW Cup, the feeder competition to the NRL.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.