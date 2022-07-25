Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Goulburn's Tom Hazelton extends contract with Cronulla Sharks

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated July 25 2022 - 6:37am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charge: Tom Hazelton during his debut for the Cronulla Sharks this year. Photo: Supplied.

"Playing in the NRL is something every footballer wants to do."

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.