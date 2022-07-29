Almost 2000 people will be left without power for part of one day next month as Essential Energy undertakes infrastructure maintenance.
A spokesman for the provider said 1187 customers including "a large number of businesses and two schools" would be affected by the planned outage on Sunday, August 7 from 9am to 3pm.
"The works have been planned for Sunday to minimise impact to the local schools and impacted businesses. Essential Energy has notified affected customers by mail or SMS," he said.
The work, dubbed "necessary maintenance," was aimed at ensuring a safe, secure and reliable power supply."
Crews will install a new power pole, replace a number of crossarms and install a new gas switch on the high voltage network.
"The planned power outage will enable crews to safely undertake maintenance work which will minimise the risk of equipment failure, and in turn unplanned power outages," the spokesman said.
"To minimise future planned outages, specialist technicians will also be completing maintenance on reclosers - which act as large safety switches, turning off power when they detect a fault on the network, keeping customers safe."
Essential Energy's map shows 1069 of the premises are located in Goulburn's south, southeast, west and beyond. It takes in Run-O-Waters out to Yarra, Parkesbourne, Mummel, Pomeroy, Breadalbane and Gurrundah.
It also includes 82 premises around Goulburn's CBD around the Sloane Street area from Clifford Street and just beyond Bradley Street.
A total 128 premises will be affected at Towrang, 130 in the Baw Baw, Crookwell Road to Wayo areas, 93 around Pejar and Bannister and smaller pockets at Towrang, Marulan, Windellama, Tirrananville and Gundary.
"Essential Energy understands power interruptions can be inconvenient and unpleasant particularly during cooler temperatures, however maintenance work is necessary throughout the whole year to ensure public safety and power reliability," the spokesman said.
"We thank our customers for their understanding and patience while we work to secure the power network for the community."
The planned outage is dependent on suitable weather conditions and may be postponed if conditions are unfavourable or unforeseen circumstances arise.
More information is available at https://www.essentialenergy.com.au/
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
