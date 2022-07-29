Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Essential Energy plans outage around Goulburn for maintenance

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated July 29 2022 - 12:51am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pockets of Goulburn and outlying areas will be affected by an Essential Energy planned power outage on August 7 to maintain infrastructure. Image: Essential Energy.

Almost 2000 people will be left without power for part of one day next month as Essential Energy undertakes infrastructure maintenance.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.