With two bachelor degrees under her belt, Courtney Flack has found herself back at where it all began.
Ms Flack is a student turned teacher at Mulwaree High School and recently graduated from the University of Sydney.
Advertisement
The 23-year-old received the Headfort School Prize for coming first in her final education subject.
ALSO READ:
Ms Flack credited her own high school teacher for inspiring her to study education.
"The reason I went into education was because of a teacher named Michelle McAleer," she said.
"She taught me Advanced English, Extension English and Drama."
Having double majored in English and History, now Ms Flack hopes to inspire her own students.
"I would love to be that for future students," she said.
"I think that's why we all go into education, to inspire the next generation."
Ms Flack grew up in Goulburn and attended Goulburn West Public School and Mulwaree High School.
She has been teaching at Mulwaree High School since May last year after completing her final prac at the school.
"The school is different now, there are new teachers and it's really nice being back," Ms Flack said.
"I can't speak highly enough of all the teachers there and the students are lovely, I think I've built a pretty good rapport with them which is quite nice."
Ms Flack said while it can be hard to "crack into the big universities" when you grow up in a regional town, she wanted to encourage her students to aim high.
"The teachers that I had inspired me and hopefully I can do that for another kid," she said.
Advertisement
The freshly graduated teacher enters the profession at a somewhat turbulent time with major strike action occurring around the country.
However, she remains positive about the future noting the changes to teaching that have come with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think there are definitely a lot of new things to come to terms with, especially after the pandemic," Ms Flack said.
"The focus has sort of shifted away from studying at home to students appreciating their friends and their teachers, and spending as much time as they can getting to know people."
While Ms Flack no longer lives in Goulburn she said she's happy to make the commute from her home near Picton.
"I commute down there every day, I wouldn't commute if I didn't like it so much," she said.
Advertisement
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.