Goulburn mortgage broker Ashleigh Pakis wants to help women build their financial portfolios and has just won an award for her efforts so far.
The 31-year-old received the 2022 Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia NSW/ACT Young Professional Award for excelling in customer service, professionalism, ethics, growth and innovation.
Ms Pakis said she was thrilled to have won the award.
"I'm overwhelmed, it's the highest award that you can win in our finance sector," she said.
"It blows me away to be completely honest."
Ms Pakis runs Panache Financial Mortgage Specialist and wants to help other women feel comfortable in the finance world. She shared her three key tips with the Post.
According to Ms Pakis, it's all about education and valuing your worth. She recommended reading books or listening to podcasts to learn more about finance.
"We need more knowledge about finance and how to diversify our incomes, how to access even just our super or check if we're getting paid the right wages," she said.
"It's important to know that your education level doesn't restrict your success as a woman," she said.
"We need to value ourselves so we can ask for what we believe we're valued."
If you have a question, ask. That's Ms Pakis' advice.
Whether it's through LinkedIn or reaching out to a HR manager, Ms Pakis encouraged women to connect to a variety of people, and most importantly, to "always outsource questions".
"If you're questioning something, there's always someone out there that's willing to help you and it's generally free," she said.
"Like a phone call to me is free, and I can normally help you."
Ms Pakis said while not all women will have a typical full-time job, it was ok to get creative with your income.
"There are different ways to build your credit file and there are different ways to earn an income," she said.
"It doesn't always have to be through a PAYG job, even if you have an online income that money can actually be used to go towards getting you a loan."
Ms Pakis was thankful for the support she had received from the Goulburn community.
"I dedicate my award to all the people that have supported me, especially the people who have embraced that I am a woman in the finance world," Ms Pakis said.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
