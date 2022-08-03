Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Award-winning Goulburn mortgage broker Ashleigh Pakis' top three finance tips for women

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated August 3 2022 - 7:01am, first published 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ashleigh Pakis won the 2022 MFAA Young Professional Award. Photo: Supplied.

Goulburn mortgage broker Ashleigh Pakis wants to help women build their financial portfolios and has just won an award for her efforts so far.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.