A man was airlifted to hospital following a truck rollover near Tarago on Wednesday morning.
Police, a rescue unit, three ambulance crews, multiple RFS units, Fire and Rescue NSW were called to the semi-trailer crash, 2km north of Tarago at 9.50am.
Advertisement
ALSO READ:
A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the male driver, aged in his 20s, had been trapped by confinement but was freed from the vehicle. There was also a fire in the truck. The man suffered serious head and facial injuries.
"The patient was in quite a serious condition when paramedics arrived due to facial fractures and he was going in and out of consciousness," NSW Ambulance inspector Paul Box said.
"Paramedics applied spinal precautions to prevent further injury and prepared him for air retrieval."
"Accidents involving large vehicles can be incredibly dangerous and this patient is lucky his injuries weren't more serious."
A Toll ambulance helicopter with a critical care doctor and critical care paramedic on board, landed at the scene. The man was flown to Canberra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
The road was closed in both directions to facilitate the transfer.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council undertook traffic control.
Southern Tablelands RFS operations manager, Mitchell Butler said the rollover started a 100 metre square fire in the adjoining paddock, which had self extinguished.
The truck was reportedly carrying an excavator.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.