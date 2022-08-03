An elderly man and woman have been taken to Goulburn Base Hospital after a single vehicle crash outside of Taralga.
NSW Ambulance crews were alerted to the incident on Taralga Road, immediately south of Guineacor Road, just before 3.30pm on Wednesday (August 3). RFS crews were on the scene by 3.51pm and ambulance and police arrived by 4.00pm.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson confirmed a vehicle had collided with a tree by the side of the road and that both occupants were trapped.
Crews worked to free them from the wreckage with both suffering minor injuries.
They were transported to Goulburn Base Hospital in a stable condition.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
