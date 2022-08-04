Southern Tablelands residents don't have long to wait to watch homegrown hero Ellen Ryan compete for gold again at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Advertisement
Ryan became the first Australian to win Commonwealth Games gold in the woman's singles on Tuesday morning (AEST).
The 25-year old defeated Guernsey's Lucy Beere 21-17 in the final, prompting celebrations in her hometown.
But she's not done yet with the woman's pairs event well underway.
Ryan and teammate Kristina Kristic started well on Tuesday afternoon, just hours after her medal performance, defeating Brunei Darussalam 24-14.
They then moved onto round two against Wales and came out on top 21-15 on Wednesday afternoon before facing Canada in round three later that day.
In what Bowls Australia described as a 'flexing of muscles', Ryan and Kristic thumped their opponents 40-6.
In fact, they notched 35 unanswered shots before the Canadians scored one themselves.
Next up for the Aussies is the quarter final at 5.30pm on Friday with their opponents to be decided on Thursday.
If they win that they will move onto the semi final at 9.00pm on Friday and hopefully the final on Saturday. It's an ideal time to tune in as well with the final scheduled to begin at 5.30pm.
All matches are broadcast on 7Plus.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.