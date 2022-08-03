A Goulburn couple confessed they haven't been able to hold the tears back after discovering they'd won an incredible $20 million in last night's Oz Lotto draw.
The Southern Tablelands players held the only division one winning entry in Oz Lotto draw 1485 on Tuesday August 2, 2022 and took home more than $20 million.
Confirming their win with an official from The Lott this morning, the pair declared words couldn't describe how they were feeling.
"I'm in tears mate. Every time I think I'm okay, the waterworks kick off again!" the winning husband said.
"I don't even know what to do with myself.
"Retirement is beckoning. I'm not sure if we'll actually make it back into work at this rate. We might just run away.
"I dropped into the store this morning to check my ticket and the team member gave me a shocked look.
"He said, 'you might need to sit down, mate'.
"I can't wait to share it with my family. I'll set everyone up and make sure they don't have to worry about anything.
"We've always been Aussie battlers. Not anymore, though, I guess!"
Their life-changing entry was purchased at First Inland City Newsagency, Shop B, 140-144 Auburn Street, Goulburn.
First Inland City Newsagency owner Jeanine Chatfield said it was great to see the huge win come to Goulburn.
"I'm pretty sure everyone in town will be talking about it today. It will cause big excitement in the community," she said.
"It's pretty cool. We've very excited and very happy.
"We've had a bit of a winning year. We've already sold two 1st Prize winning tickets in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot, and now this!
"It's great for Goulburn. It's a big thrill for everyone.
"On behalf of the team at First Inland City Newsagency, I want to congratulate the winner and wish them all the best with their prize."
The winning numbers in Oz Lotto draw 1485 on Tuesday August 2, 2022 were 22, 42, 38, 33, 27, 23, 39, while the supplementary numbers were 4 and 37 and 20.
