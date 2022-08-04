In the end it might just be about bragging rights.
But along the way, emergency services intend to do their bit to boost the nation's blood stocks.
Goulburn Police Academy students and leaders are among those taking part in Lifeblood's annual emergency services challenge.
Operations manager, Chief Inspector Nick Hallett is leading the charge. He and First Nations student support liaison officer, Sergeant Bianca Williams lined up on Thursday at the Goulburn Blood Bank to do their bit.
"Students will be giving a mass donation on August 18. We've offered the opportunity for them to be involved to strengthen our involvement in the community," he said.
"We want to help make enough blood available because there has been a decline (in stocks) due to the pandemic."
The SES, RFS, Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW Ambulance and Corrective Services are among those participating in the challenge. It runs from June 1 to August 31 this year.
Lifeblood Goulburn group accounts manager, Megan Green, said the challenge was all about promoting blood donations.
"It is a nationwide initiative that helps us over the winter period and the cancellations due to COVID," she said.
"One in two people are cancelling their appointments because of the pandemic or colds and flus."
Ms Green said Lifeblood needed 33,000 donations every week nationwide.
As of August 1, emergency services staff across the Australia had made 8370 blood donations as part of the challenge. A total 314 were new donors. Ms Green said was equivalent to saving 25,100 lives.
Currently, Victoria Police are leading the challenge with 881 donations, followed by NSW Police with 796.
"The winner will have bragging rights on who has the most blood and plasma donations and there will be a few trophies," Ms Green said.
Lifeblood is looking for new donors. If you can help, call 13 14 95, download the Donate Blood app or drop in to the Goulburn premises at 183-187 Auburn Street, opposite the Workers Club.
