Brayton Road is closed at the intersection of Brayton Road and Bannaby Rd

Brayton Road is closed at the intersection of Brayton Road and Longview Rd

Yalbraith Road is closed at Monkey Creek causeway

Rye Park Rd at the Blakney Ck crossing due to flooding

Tyrl Tyrl Rd is closed at the Bolong River causeway

Pejar Rd is closed to traffic.

Scabben Flat Rd is closed at both ends (Laggan-Taralga Rd end and Golspie Rd end).

Breadalbane to Collector Rd is closed except to 4WD vehicles.