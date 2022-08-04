It's raining gold for the Aussies in Birmingham and our own neck of the woods is getting its fair of the wet stuff.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning late on Thursday (August 4), citing damaging winds and heavy rainfall for locations including the Southern Tablelands, Illawarra and South Coast
Damaging winds with peak gusts of around 90 km/h are possible over the eastern Great Dividing Range from Bombala to south of Crookwell and extending north to the Blue Mountains.
The forecast for the region shows heavy rain and wind extending into the weekend, which you can find below.
Sporting fields across Upper Lachlan Shire (until Monday) have been closed. The following Goulburn Mulwaree sportsgrounds are also shut.
The following grounds are open for Saturday's competitions only, however these will be limited due to saturated fields. All council grounds will be closed Sunday.
There are also several road closures across the various LGAs.
Sportsgrounds in Queanbeyan-Palerang are all closed until Monday.
Goulburn
Friday - Medium chance of showers. Winds of 25-30 km/h.
Saturday - Medium chance of showers. Winds of 25-40 km/h.
Crookwell
Friday - High chance of showers. Possible thunderstorm. Winds of 30-45 km/h.
Saturday - High chance of showers. Possible thunderstorm. Winds of 25-40 km/h
Yass
Friday - High chance of rain. Possible thunderstorm. Winds of 30-45 km/h.
Saturday - High chance of rain. Possible thunderstorm. Winds of 25-40 km/h.
Bowral
Friday - Sunny. Winds of 30-40 km/h.
Saturday - Cloudy. Winds of 25-35 km/h.
Queanbeyan
Friday - High chance of rain. Possible thunderstorm. Winds of 30-45 km/h.
Saturday - High chance of rain. Possible thunderstorm. Winds of 25-40 km/h.
Braidwood
Friday - Rain. Possible thunderstorm. Winds of 30-45 km/h.
Saturday - High chance of rain. Possible thunderstorm. Winds of 25-40 km/h.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
