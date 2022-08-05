One of Beethoven's great symphonies is heading to Goulburn on Saturday (August 6).
To celebrate their 10 years of existence the Australian Haydn Ensemble (AHE) will make a debut appearance Goulburn Performing Arts Centre, presenting an inspiring chamber music concert - Beethoven's Eroica.
Described as "a polished, style-conscious ensemble", (Gramophone) AHE is revered by classical music lovers, receiving critical acclaim for its debut ABC Classics recording, The Haydn Album, which premiered at No. 1 on the Australian Classical Aria Charts.
Under Artistic Director Skye McIntosh, the Ensemble brings together world-class musicians excelling in both modern and period instrument performance with a repertoire based on the early classical and late baroque eras.
AHE has built a reputation for vivacious concerts, faithfully rendering the music as it would have sounded in early performances.
"It's such a pleasure to be presenting the Australian period-instrument premiere of Masi's arrangement of Beethoven's Eroica; arrangements for septet that have not been performed since the early nineteenth century," Ms McIntosh said.
"We love finding these little known gems and unearthing them for audiences to enjoy."
Goulburn Performing Arts Centre Manager Raina Savage said Beethoven's Eroica program is not just about Beethoven; it includes a beautiful chamber arrangement of Mozart's wonderful Symphony No. 40 by Giambattista Cimador.
"When Cimador heard that a certain orchestra had refused to play Mozart's symphonies he set about making chamber arrangements," Ms Savage said.
"Cimador was a double bass player, which is evident in some of his arrangements which highlight the instrument. He arranged a volume of Mozart's symphonies including the glorious Symphony No. 40."
GPAC audiences can now hear these delightful arrangements too - played by Skye McIntosh, Matthew Greco, Karina Schmitz, James Eccles, Daniel Yeadon, Jacqueline Dossor and Melissa Farrow.
"We are thrilled to present this fabulous classical concert as part of our inaugural concert, " Ms Savage continued.
"Last year AHE premiered Masi's arrangement of Beethoven's Pastoral - which audiences absolutely loved - so we know our audience will love the Eroica too."
