Goulburn Mulwaree Council has cleaned up at the Local Government Awards, winning a category and coming away with a high commended achievement.
The 2022 Local Government Week Awards were held in Sydney on Thursday night (August 4).
Goulburn Mulwaree took home the RH Dougherty Award for Innovation in Special Events after hosting the 2022 NSW Youth Council Conference.
It also received a highly commended note in the Arts and Culture Project category for the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre (GPAC).
The conference was held in February and involved youth aged 12-24 from across NSW, inviting them to take discuss three topics - social media for good, mental health and how to have a sustainable life.
Workshops were put on to allow the attendees to cover wide range of topics including online bullying, lack of mental health services in rural and regional areas and what's needed to live a full life as a valued member of the community.
Goulburn Mulwaree Youth Mayor Holly Caffery said it had taken three years for youth council to provide their portion of the funding for the conference
"I am so proud of the Goulburn Mulwaree Youth Council and am really glad both Council and the Youth Council are getting the recognition they deserve for putting together the 2022 NSW Youth Conference," Ms Caffery said.
"Everyone put in so much hard work to pull the event together, including all the amazing behind the scenes helpers."
Goulburn Mulwaree Mayor Peter Walker said the event showed off the talent present in the region.
"This was a totally free event that brought together like-minded youth from 18 local government areas to workshop and brainstorm ideas, and to form practical solutions to major issues facing our state's young people," Mr Walker said.
"This was an innovative and inspiring conference that encouraged and empowered its attendees with a renewed sense of advocacy and commitment to forcing change at local and state levels.
"Importantly, it showcased Goulburn's many talented young people and set the benchmark for future fully accessible, interactive and innovative youth-focused events."
Goulburn was entered in the Division B category for LGAs with population sizes between 30,000 and 70,000.
Council's Youth Services was also a finalist in the Best Local Youth Week category.
Meanwhile Yass Valley Council came away with top gong in the Most Innovative Youth Week Program.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
