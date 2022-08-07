Goulburn Post
Our History

Goulburn Historic Waterworks marks centenary of engineer Edward Jacob Woodhart's death

Updated August 7 2022 - 6:56am, first published 3:00am
Photo of Edward Woodhart front of the Appleby Bros steam engine which still operates on steaming days held throughout the year, taken in 1922. Edward lived by the motto Like a ship tidy and clean, a place for everything and everything in its place. Photo: Supplied.

Today marks a unique milestone in Goulburn's history, the 100th anniversary of the death of the engineer-in-charge at the Goulburn Waterworks.

