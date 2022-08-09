The Goulburn Labor Party branch has endorsed recent comments by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese that the case against Julian Assange should be brought to a close.
In response to a recent motion passed by the branch, and sent to the Prime Minister, the government has responded through the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, noting that Mr Assange's case should be brought to a close.
"The response also indicated that the Albanese government would continue to express this view to the UK and United States governments," a spokesman said.
The local Labor activists have been advocating on behalf of Julian Assange and have urged the Albanese government to make representation to US President Joe Biden, that charges should now be dropped, or a pardon be enacted, and that his return to Australia be facilitated.
Speaking to the motion, branch treasurer Warren Murray stressed the importance of whistle blowers in democratic processes.
"President Obama had pardoned Chelsea Manning, and it is incumbent on Anthony Albanese to advocate for Julian Assange, who has been in custody in the UK since 2019, when he was arrested at the Ecuadorian Embassy," he said.
"The previous Trump government escalated its efforts to extradite Assange on spurious grounds. Julian Assange has always maintained the importance and rights of individuals to expose government corruption and action that is against the best interests of its sovereignty."
Branch members said many in Australia had celebrated the new government's actions in finalising the Bernard Collaery case.
Meantime, the branch is focusing its efforts on the March, 2023 state election. It expects to announce a candidate in September.
