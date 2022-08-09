Goulburn Post
Goulburn Labor branch advocates on Julian Assange case

Updated August 9 2022 - 7:07am, first published 7:00am
The Goulburn Labor Party branch has endorsed government comments that the Julian Assange case should be brought to a close. Photo: AAP/Peter Rae.

The Goulburn Labor Party branch has endorsed recent comments by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese that the case against Julian Assange should be brought to a close.

