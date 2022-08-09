He had a wealth of experience and a bank of knowledge which he freely shared in his own humble way.
David Barnett was at the forefront of Australia's political journalism for decades and later became press secretary to Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser.
Advertisement
Mr Barnett, the husband of former sitting Goulburn MP Pru Goward, died on Saturday aged ninety. He passed away in Canberra's Calvary Hospital, following illness.
READ MORE:
Former Goulburn Mulwaree mayor Geoff Kettle said he first met Mr Barnett when he was working as press secretary to Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser in the early 1980s. Mr Kettle was employed at The Lodge at the time.
"I admired him then and I've done so ever since," he said.
"David was a unique character and had a great gift for communication with people. He had a smart wit which he held right up until I last saw him in May."
Mr Kettle said his friend was a total professional, as reflected during his time at AAP and Reuters.
He became AAP's bureau chief in 1971 and subsequently reported on Gough Whitlam's momentous election as PM.
ALSO READ: Dave Letch takes his last bow
Mr Barnett's journalism career started as a copy boy on the Sydney Sun, according to AAP. Thirteen years later he began work in London's Fleet Street.
He worked for many international newswire services and returned to AAP in 1966.
From 1975 until 1982 he served as press secretary to Malcolm Fraser, a time that took in Mr Whitlam's dismissal.
"He was just a bastion of the media and politics and had an intimate understanding of both sides of politics," Mr Kettle said.
Mr Barnett shared stories about sitting in the same room as Mr Whitlam and then Chinese premier Chou En-Lai in 1971, covering an ALP-led delegation to Beijing for AAP.
He also later enjoyed relating conversations he'd had with former Prime Ministers.
Advertisement
"He was a bloke who could relate to everybody and he never saw himself as being better than anyone else," Mr Kettle said.
"I think that's what gave him his success in the media. David had a great humility, great understanding and great human relations but he was ever the statesman."
He was also a confidante to Ms Goward after her election as Goulburn MP in 2007 and throughout her ministerial roles in the Berejiklian government.
Mr Barnett lived part of his time in Goulburn but the majority on the couple's Yass district property. He continued to write a regular political column for the Yass Tribune and maintained an avid interest in politics. More recently, he shifted into aged care in Canberra.
Advertisement
Ms Goward retired from political life in 2019, saying she could no longer balance her duties and her husband's health needs.
"The most important thing is to be with David and to look after him," she said at the time.
Current Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman said she was sad to hear of Mr Barnett's passing.
"David was an integral member of the Yass Liberal branch and a wonderful support during my election campaign. His wealth of experience and knowledge but more importantly his support was so appreciated," she said.
"He will be sadly missed and I pass on my condolences to Pru and family."
Mr Barnett is survived by Ms Goward and daughters Susan and Alice. He was also step-father to Penny Fischer and Tziporah Malkah, Ms Goward's daughters from a previous marriage.
Advertisement
Funeral details are yet to be announced.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.