Crews are on the scene of a house fire north of Goulburn.
Southern Tablelands RFS operations officer, Mitchell Butler said authorities received a triple zero call at 11.30pm advising that a house was on fire at a Carrick Road property, just off the Hume Highway, some 15km north of Goulburn.
Four RFS crews and Fire and Rescue NSW are at the scene.
Mr Butler said the fire broke out at the rear of the house and covered a two metre by one-metre section inside a wall. Fire and Rescue crews are gaining access while RFS is supplying water to them.
The outbreak is under control.
An ambulance crew is also at the property to ensure firefighters' safety. There were no injuries as a result of the blaze.
A male was at the property at the time.
