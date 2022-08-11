Drivers that looked like they'd just stepped out of Those Daring Young Men in the Flying Machines...
Cars that looked like they'd raced in a Mad Max Film...
Some as veterans of previous Variety Club bashes, some for the very first time, the men, women and vehicles of the B to B Bash came through Crookwell on Sunday (August 7) as the first stop in their 10 day, 4,465 km odyssey from Bungarribee in Western Sydney to Bakers Creek near Mackay in Queensland.
Upper Lachlan Shire Deputy Mayor, who welcomed participants upon their arrival in Crookwell ascCouncil's representative, handing out bread roles to all, described the array of cars, drivers and passengers as fantastic.
"It was wonderful how the bashers had so entered into the spirit of the occasion, dressing in exotic and elaborate costumes as super heroes, wizards and witches... even as Elvis," she said.
"And in a way, superheroes they were as they go from town to town helping children through donations to schools and charities."
Clr Mandy McDonald said the bashers were blown away by the hospitality and friendliness they received, and were really impressed by the magnificent lunch provided by Crookwell Public School P&C.
"More than a few bashers said they don't get this sort of welcome and fuss everywhere they go," she said.
"One even said he'd been to 14 bashes, and this was the best greeting he'd received."
Catering favourites with the bashers were the local lamb, the curried pumpkin soup and the pea and ham soup.
The Deputy Mayor, when invited to say a few words, welcomed the bashers and thanked them for coming to Crookwell and the Upper Lachlan Shire, and for supporting our local school. She emphasised that their generosity and spirit was very much appreciated.
Clr Mandy McDonald also mentioned that, since they did not have a lot of time to enjoy the Shire on this visit, they should all come back another day to enjoy our many beauties and benefits, and they should tell their friends how welcoming and friendly Crookwell is.
Also present from Council were Clrs Nathan McDonald (as official photographer) and Clr Susan Reynolds assisting with catering.
The bashers brought with them $5,000 in STEM products for Crookwell Public School including books, robots and other relevant items. The bashers also supplied some lego and cricketing gear, the latter of which will come in very handy as previously the school would often borrow gear from Crookwell High School.
The shortest direct route is definitely NOT how you would describe Variety Club bashes... more likely the long and winding road.
After Crookwell, the bash headed to Cowra for their first overnight stay. Their next nine days will take them through iconic and far flung towns like Griffith, Broken Hill, Bourke, Cunnamulla, Charleville, Roma, Rockhampton and Mackay.
A Variety Club spokesman described the Variety Brydens Lawyers Bungarribee to Bakers Creek Bash as not a race or a rally.
"It's a drive in the Outback with 300 new mates," he said.
"The original Aussie motoring event takes Bashers all around this beautiful country, exploring dirt roads, bush tracks and visiting parts of Australia most people never get to see.
"We visit schools along the way and donate much-needed items and equipment so you can see how your hard work and fundraising is making a difference."
