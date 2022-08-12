The Southern Tablelands is brimming with young sporting stars across a number of disciplines and that is a focus of a new weekly segment by the Goulburn Post.
The 'young sports star of the week' will highlight the junior sporting talent from our region in the five to sixteen year old range.
Lillian Skelly is the first highlighted athlete in the series.
The 15-year-old is a committed footballer who has seen her continued efforts rewarded at some of the highest levels for her age group.
Lillian currently plays for the South East Phoenix in the U15s squad and is a highly valued member as a skilled attacking midfielder.
The young footballer hails from Crookwell, which is a complete illustration of her commitment to her craft as it takes on average over four and a half hours to go to and from training with the Phoenix.
Lillian made her first grade debut for the Phoenix last week, playing up from her U15 side who had already played on the day.
She made it a debut to remember as well as she nailed a goal in the final minutes of the game.
The midfielder cited making the U16 NSW Country State Team earlier this year as her biggest highlight so far throughout her young career.
She has also played in several elite matches which were organised by NSW Football.
Looking ahead Lillian said she wants to focus on using her right foot more to make her more dynamic in both her passing and goal scoring ability.
Phoenix head coach and technical director, Norm Boardman spoke highly of Lillian and her passion for both the Phoenix and sport of football in general.
"Lillian came to us almost two years ago and showed from the very first trial that she had potential that needed to be nurtured," he said.
"Her parents support her endeavours whether that be at regional athletics carnivals or football for the Phoenix, travelling throughout NSW as part of our talented player pathway at Football NSW and the Football Federation of Australia.
"We are proud to be working with Lillian on developing her potential and nurturing her along her football journey."
Congratulations to Lillian and good luck in her future football journey.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
