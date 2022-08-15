Goulburn Post
Talented organist Jonathan Lee to perform at Goulburn's St Saviour's Anglican Cathedral

Updated August 15 2022 - 6:46am, first published 6:00am
Jonathan Lee first studied organ in Canberra, he currently studies in England. Photo: Supplied.

At just 21 years old Jonathan Lee is an extremely talented organist and this weekend Goulburn residents will have the chance to hear him perform.

