At just 21 years old Jonathan Lee is an extremely talented organist and this weekend Goulburn residents will have the chance to hear him perform.
Having attended school in Canberra, Mr Lee is not a stranger to the region. He went to Canberra Grammar School on a scholarship and was organ scholar at Wesley Uniting Church Forrest studying under Philip Swanton and Christopher Wrench at the Australian Capital Territory Organ School.
Mr Lee gained his Associate in Music, Australia (AMusA) for organ in 2015, a diploma awarded by examination to outstanding candidates in the fields of musical performance and music theory. He then received his Licentiate in Music, Australia (LMusA) for organ just one year later.
He has since gained his Fellowship of the Royal College of Organists, awarded internationally to those who represent a premier standard in organ playing, and won the highest marks in organ playing.
Mr Lee will be visiting St Saviour's Anglican Cathedral in Goulburn on Sunday, August, 21 where he will be giving a 70-minute recital on the 1884 Brindley and Foster grand pipe organ commencing at 2.30pm.
The recital is sponsored by the Royal College of Church Music Australia, ACT Branch Inc., and admittance will be by donation.
The program will include works by well-known organ composers including JS Bach, George Thalben-Ball, Ralph Vaughan Williams, and Herbert Howells.
Mr Lee is currently an organ scholar at Trinity College, Cambridge where he works under Stephen Layton.
At Trinity, he accompanies the world-famous choir in its busy schedule of services, recordings and broadcasts.
Mr Lee has finished his second year reading for a degree in music at Cambridge. He currently studies organ with Stephen Farr and Colin Walsh, and improvisation with David Briggs.
From 2019 to 2020 he was organ scholar at Hereford Cathedral where he worked under Geraint Bowen and Peter Dyke.
Since arriving at Trinity, he has performed the complete trio sonatas of J.S. Bach and won the 2021 Brian Runnett Organ Competition held at St John's College Cambridge.
Mr Lee has also given recitals in the chapels of Sidney Sussex, Magdalene, and Queens' Colleges.
