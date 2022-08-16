'Tough few weeks'; Huw Kingston continues to ski length of Australian Alps for charity

Twelve days into his Alpine odyssey, Huw Kingston has reached Mt Buller after he originally off from Mt Baw Baw.
He previously skied through thick snow from Mt Stirling.
Huw said it was "nice" to have his first hot shower and soft bed in a fortnight.
"It has been, as expected, a tough first few weeks," he said.
Heavy rain early on washed away the snow at lower elevations and brought its own challenges.
Thick bush did all it could to tangle Huw's skis carried on his pack and one horrendously slippery log crossing across a swollen river was memorable.
A rib injury added to the challenge.
"You get what you get in an Australian Alpine winter, but for sure it felt like my skis were a form of crucifix carried on my pack not sliding under my feet," Huw added.
"The weather indeed broke just after I got across and a mixture of rain and sleet soaked me to the bone.
"A couple of days later I finally reached Mt Stirling, a cross country ski area, and enjoyed the trails there, before coming across to Mt Buller.
"After resting up on Sunday, I enjoyed a great day on the Mt Buller slopes on Monday, skiing here for the first time.'
Huw has set out to raise $50,000 for Our Yarning, a project that produces books for Indigenous Australian children, written and illustrated by Indigenous authors and illustrators, telling their stories, stories that are so important to retain in Australian culture.
With more than $35,000 of his $50,000 target raised already, Huw is very hopeful of exceeding it.
As part of the fundraising, you can 'buy' each of the resorts. Mt Buller is still looking for a new owner!
Huw will head back into the wilderness on Tuesday August 16 and head towards My Hotham. He is expected to arrive on the weekend, however with further heavy snow forecast, progress could be delayed.
You can donate here.
