Keen gardeners have been encouraged to start preparing their gardens and enter this year's Goulburn Lilac City Festival Garden Competition.
The competition is held annually in conjunction with the Lilac City Festival long weekend.
Competition organiser Jacki Waugh said they were "ready and waiting" for people to enter their gardens.
"Gardens should have some kind of lilac element, lilac trees are preferable," she said.
"Each year we see native gardens, heritage gardens and also newly established gardens, there's a little bit of everything."
The closing date for entries is Thursday, September 22 and judging will take place on either Saturday, September 24 or Tuesday, September 27 depending on numbers and weather.
Ms Waugh said that generally there were around 20 entrants but it was hard to know how many people would enter this year.
"Last year we had 22 entries and the judges spent an entire day going around judging," she said.
Garden winners will be announced at the official opening of the Goulburn Lilac City Festival on Saturday, October 1 in Belmore Park from 11am onwards.
There will be three trophies presented, the Betty Jane May Memorial trophy, the Best Overall Garden Trophy and the Judges Choice Special Award.
Ms Waugh said she hoped those who entered the competition would make their gardens open for public viewing, from the footpath, during the October long weekend. However, she said open gardens should check the litigation on their insurance policy.
The garden committee also encouraged those who weren't entering to still be involved by planting lilac trees or lilac-coloured plants in their gardens for visitors to enjoy during the festival.
For further information about the competition, contact Jacki Waugh on 0428 298 157.
Information and entry forms can be collected and returned to the Goulburn Visitors Information Centre on Sloane Street or sent to the Garden Committee PO Box 121 Goulburn NSW 2580 or by emailing goulburnlilacgarden@gmail.com.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
