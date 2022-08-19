A group of Goulburn school children were front and centre at Taronga Zoo for the launch of a new book highlighting the plight of the gliding possum.
The Kanangra Boyd to Wyangala (K2W) conservation group travelled up to Sydney on Thursday (August 18) alongside authors Dr Peter and Dr Judy Smith, illustrator Kate Smith, students from a Tambelin Independent School in Goulburn as well as well-known TV identity Costa Georgiadis.
The threatened gliding possum and other Australian animals are the stars of Drawing Australian Gliders, published by P and J Smith Ecological Consultants.
Gliding possums can be found in eucalypt forests and woodlands extensively along Australia's east coast and ranges, in an area known as the Great Eastern Ranges. The ranges are a 3000 kilometre stretch of land from Victoria through NSW and to north Queensland.
In NSW, all the gliding possums are protected species. The Greater Glider, Australia's largest glider, is vulnerable to extinction under the Australian Government's threatened species legislation. The Australian Government recently lifted the species' conservation status to endangered.
The book aims to teach children about the Greater Glider, the tiny Feather-tail Glider and the Sugar Glider.
It begins by introtroducing these species and provides information on their unique habits, history and other interesting facts, teaches some essential drawing tips, and finally, the reader is taken on a drawing adventure, learning how to create a masterpiece by seeing the world through an artist's eyes.
"By combining natural history and art, we hope to foster a better awareness and appreciation of these unique and exquisite Australian animals and their magnificent forest habitats," Dr Smith said.
K2W Glideways Petaurus Connections project is supporting the project which is jointly funded by the NSW Government Saving our Species (SOS) program and the Foundation for National Parks & Wildlife (FNPW).
"The idea is to raise awareness about the threatened species of glider found in Australia and showcase these iconic marsupials," K2W project officer Mary Bonet said.
All of the proceeds from the book's sales will be put back into the conservation efforts along the Kanangra-Boyd to Wyangala wildlife corridor, an important migration route between the Greater Blue Mountains and Wyangala Dam.
"The proceeds will boost significant projects to protect and restore the environment for the gliding possums and other Australian wildlife," Mary said.
"The gliders are threatened chiefly by climate change and by clearing and degradation of eucalypt forests and woodlands," Dr Smith said.
