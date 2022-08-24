A $7.9 million social housing development for Goulburn is finally ready to welcome its first residents.
The two-storey apartments on the corner of Mary and Hume Street will be able to fit 25 people and consist of 12 one bedroom units and eight two-bedroom units, two of which are able to house people with a wheelchair.
The project is being delivered by the NSW Land and Housing Corporation (LAHC) and is built on a site previously featuring five homes owned by the state Department of Justice and Communities.
As part of the construction process the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment paid Goulburn Mulwaree Council $92,000 in infrastructure charges.
State member Wendy Tuckerman said she hoped Goulburn would have even more social housing by the end of 2023.
"Around 25 people will now have a new place to call home as a result of this project," Mrs Tuckerman said.
"This is a wonderful example of LAHC's work in redeveloping its existing social housing stock into new modern, fit for purpose, high quality accommodation that people want to live in.
"LAHC has also commenced construction on a second redevelopment project on the corner of Combermere Street and Rhoda Street that will deliver 14 new social housing units by next year.
"We also anticipate the completion of three further projects in Goulburn by the end of next year, which will deliver a further 10 social homes."
The aforementioned Combermere and Rhoda Street development initially received a mixed response from council with changes to design made since. It's expected to be completed by mid-2023.
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
