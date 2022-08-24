Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Our Places

$7.9 million Goulburn social housing development ready to open doors with more on the way

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated August 24 2022 - 7:43am, first published 6:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A $7.9 million social housing development for Goulburn is finally ready to welcome its first residents.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.