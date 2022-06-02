Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

West Goulburn social housing project meets mixed response

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated June 2 2022 - 8:15am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MODERN: An artist's impression of the new social housing to be built on a 3484 square metre block on the corner of Rhoda and Combermere Streets. Image supplied.

Work will soon begin on a new social housing development at west Goulburn despite lingering concerns about its height and density.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.