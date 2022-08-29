A Goulburn club is doing its bit for women with breast cancer.
On September 24, the Zonta Club of Goulburn is organising a Sip, Stuff and Sew morning to supply local hospitals with breast care cushions, which will be given to patients undergoing mastectomies. With the help of volunteers, the club has produced and distributed close to 360 cushions.
Since our last event in 2019 the club has been unable to have the annual 'Sip, Sew and Stuff' due to COVID restrictions. So, we are looking forward to a very successful morning on the 24th. Members of the public are welcome to come along and help. Tea and coffee and all materials are provided and a warm welcome awaits at The Workers Club from 10am to midday.
Zonta the name, is taken from the Sioux Indian word meaning "honest & trustworthy" and was adopted by a group of women in America in 1919 for a club set up to improve the lives of women and girls. This small gathering of like-minded women has grown to be an International organisation with some 30,000 members in 66 countries. The first Zonta Club in Australia was chartered in 1965.
As Zonta has grown it has gained participatory status with the Council of Europe, general consultative status with the United Nations and working relationships with the International Labour Organisation and several UN agencies.
The Zonta Club of Goulburn was chartered in May 2016. Since its inception the members have been involved in a number of service and advocacy projects locally as well as internationally. Many of the Australian Zonta Clubs have been involved in making breast Care cushions. The Goulburn Club became involved in the program shortly after it was chartered with the help and guidance of one the Canberra Zonta Clubs.
