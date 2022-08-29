Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Hundreds of Wakefield Park supporters meet at Goulburn Showgrounds for 'cruise'

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated August 29 2022 - 6:34am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wakefield Park supporters share the reasons why they joined the 'Cruise for Wakefield'.

Hundreds of passionate Wakefield Park supporters gathered in Goulburn on Sunday (August 28) for a 'cruise' to support the race track.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.