Hundreds of passionate Wakefield Park supporters gathered in Goulburn on Sunday (August 28) for a 'cruise' to support the race track.
Advertisement
After meeting at the Goulburn Showgrounds, cars and bikes made a slow descent up Braidwood Road and through town before cruising to Wakefield Park.
The sentiment from the crowd was that the noise restrictions "didn't make sense" and that it would be a "tragedy" if the track was to shut down.
READ MORE:
The Land and Environment Court recently upheld and added further restrictions to a conditional consent that would come into effect after Wakefield Park hosted more than four events per month.
Wakefield Park has argued that the restrictions would render their Braidwood Road facility "unviable" and are holding no events until the state government can find a solution.
Cruise organiser Tom Levien was extremely impressed with the turnout on the day with Wakefield Park supporters travelling from around the state to join the cause.
Mr Levien thanked drivers for being respectful and responsible with police monitoring the event.
Goulburn Motorcycle Club president Richard Toparis said Wakefield Park had the full support of the Goulburn motorcycle community.
Mr Toparis estimated there were around 1000 bikes and cars that finished the cruise and parked up at Wakefield Park.
Advertisement
ALSO READ:
Within the crowd of car enthusiasts and professional racers were Eastern Motorsport business owners Nick Mansell and Susanne Mitchell.
The couple relocated from Sydney to Marulan in 2021 to support Wakefield Park and Pheasant Wood Circuit.
Advertisement
"Without Wakefield Park and that turnover, that part of the business won't be employing five people."
Mr Mansell said he remained hopeful that the council and circuit would find a solution that would work for everyone.
Those who travelled from out of town said Goulburn would be the "biggest loser" as people stopped coming into town and spending money during race weekends.
For one motorcycle enthusiast mental health was also an important aspect that losing the track would impact.
"Some of those guys started racing because they lost their licences on the road but I've seen them get on the race track here at Wakefield and then change the way they ride on the road... and their mental health is maintained because they have access to this biking community," he said.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.