Goulburn Dirty Reds first grade side through to the big dance

By Chris Gordon
Updated August 29 2022 - 7:42am, first published 6:30am
Eric Brown in action for the Dirty Reds during their tight win over Tuggeranong. Photo by Chris Gordon.

A mammoth kicking duel, two early tries and seventy minutes of the best defence Goulburn has submitted all year has earned the Dirty Reds a spot in the ACT first division first grade grand final in two weeks.

